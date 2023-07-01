The 2023 season kicks off for Jeffery Simmons when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jeffery Simmons Injury Status

Simmons is currently not on the injury report.

Jeffery Simmons 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
54 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Jeffery Simmons 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Giants 2.0 2.0 6 0 0
Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 0 0 1
Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1
Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 5 @Commanders 1.5 0.0 5 0 1
Week 7 Colts 1.0 2.0 6 0 0
Week 8 @Texans 1.0 2.0 2 0 0
Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 1
Week 11 @Packers 1.0 1.0 5 0 0
Week 12 Bengals 0.0 1.0 6 0 0
Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 1
Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 0 0 2
Week 15 @Chargers 1.0 1.0 7 0 0
Week 16 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

