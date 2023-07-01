Italy Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Italy is +500 to top Group G. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Italy is +6500.
Italy: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+6500
|14
|2
|Odds to Win Group G
|+500
|14
|2
Italy: Last World Cup Performance
Its top scorers at the World Cup in 2019 were Cristiana Girelli and Aurora Galli, with three goals each.
Italy: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Argentina
|July 24
|2:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Sweden
|July 29
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|South Africa
|August 2
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Italy Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Cecilia Salvai
|29
|23
|-
|Elena Linari
|29
|5
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Maria Luisa Filangeri
|23
|15
|Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)
|Lucia Di Guglielmo
|26
|16
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Lisa Boattin
|26
|17
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Chiara Robustellini
|20
|-
|-
|Julie Piga
|25
|-
|-
|Elisa Bartoli
|32
|13
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Martina Lenzini
|24
|23
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Beatrice Merlo
|24
|13
|-
|Rachele Baldi
|28
|22
|-
|Francesca Durante
|26
|22
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Laura Giuliani
|30
|1
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Katja Schroffenegger
|32
|12
|ACF Fiorentina (Italy)
|Valentina Bergamaschi
|26
|2
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Valentina Cernoia
|32
|21
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Annamaria Serturini
|25
|15
|-
|Benedetta Glionna
|23
|7
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Giada Greggi
|23
|6
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Arianna Caruso
|23
|18
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Sofia Cantore
|23
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Valentina Giacinti
|29
|19
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Emma Severini
|19
|-
|-
|Benedetta Orsi
|23
|-
|-
|Chiara Beccari
|18
|-
|-
|Eva Schatzer
|18
|-
|-
|Giulia Dragoni
|16
|-
|-
|Barbara Bonansea
|32
|11
|-
|Cristiana Girelli
|33
|10
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Martina Piemonte
|25
|20
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Flaminia Simonetti
|26
|7
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Manuela Giugliano
|25
|6
|AS Roma (Italy)
