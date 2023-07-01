The Fresno State Bulldogs look like real contenders in 2023, as they have +350 odds to win the MWC, which ranks them second in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on any of their odds.

Fresno State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35)

+350 (Bet $10 to win $35) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Fresno State 2023 Schedule

Fresno State will get the benefit of the 22nd-easiest schedule this season (based on last season's combined win total of opponents this season.) In 2023, the Bulldogs' schedule will feature six games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that racked up nine or more wins and three games against squads that compiled fewer than four wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Purdue September 2 1 - Eastern Washington September 9 2 - @ Arizona State September 16 3 - Kent State September 23 4 - Nevada September 30 5 - @ Wyoming October 7 6 - @ Utah State October 13 7 - UNLV October 28 9 - Boise State November 4 10 - @ San Jose State November 11 11 - New Mexico November 18 12 - @ San Diego State November 25 13 -

