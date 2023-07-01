A matchup against West Virginia on September 9 is what jumps out when glancing at the Duquesne Dukes' college football schedule in 2023. See below to find dates and times for every game.

Duquesne 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Edinboro (PA) September 2 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ West Virginia (FBS) September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Coastal Carolina (FBS) September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ LIU Post September 30 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Delaware October 7 | 3:00 PM ET - FloSports Cent. Conn. St. October 14 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row Saint Francis (PA) October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Sacred Heart October 28 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Wagner November 4 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row Stonehill November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Merrimack November 18 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row

