Duquesne 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A matchup against West Virginia on September 9 is what jumps out when glancing at the Duquesne Dukes' college football schedule in 2023. See below to find dates and times for every game.
Duquesne 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Edinboro (PA)
|September 2 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|@ West Virginia (FBS)
|September 9 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Coastal Carolina (FBS)
|September 16 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ LIU Post
|September 30 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|@ Delaware
|October 7 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|FloSports
|Cent. Conn. St.
|October 14 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|Saint Francis (PA)
|October 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|@ Sacred Heart
|October 28 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Wagner
|November 4 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|Stonehill
|November 11 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
|@ Merrimack
|November 18 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|NEC Front Row
