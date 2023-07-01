At +6600, the California Golden Bears sport the eighth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Additionally they have +50000 odds to take home the national championship. Dig into the odds and other data below prior to placing a futures bet.

Cal Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +6600 (Bet $10 to win $660)

+6600 (Bet $10 to win $660) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Cal 2023 Schedule

Cal will take on the 11th-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). In 2023, the Golden Bears will square off against eight teams that had winning records last season, including six that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Opponent Date Week Result @ North Texas September 2 1 - Auburn September 9 2 - Idaho September 16 3 - @ Washington September 23 4 - Arizona State September 30 5 - Oregon State October 7 6 - @ Utah October 14 7 - USC October 28 9 - @ Oregon November 4 10 - Washington State November 11 11 - @ Stanford November 18 12 - @ UCLA November 25 13 -

