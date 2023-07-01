2023 Cal Football Odds to Win Pac-12 Conference Championship & National Title
At +6600, the California Golden Bears sport the eighth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Additionally they have +50000 odds to take home the national championship. Dig into the odds and other data below prior to placing a futures bet.
Cal Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)
- Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +6600 (Bet $10 to win $660)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Cal 2023 Schedule
Cal will take on the 11th-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). In 2023, the Golden Bears will square off against eight teams that had winning records last season, including six that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ North Texas
|September 2
|1
|-
|Auburn
|September 9
|2
|-
|Idaho
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Washington
|September 23
|4
|-
|Arizona State
|September 30
|5
|-
|Oregon State
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ Utah
|October 14
|7
|-
|USC
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Oregon
|November 4
|10
|-
|Washington State
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Stanford
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ UCLA
|November 25
|13
|-
