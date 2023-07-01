The BYU Cougars carry +8000 odds to win the Big 12 title in 2023, which ranks them 11th in the conference. Additionally they have +50000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff title. Check out the info below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Want to bet on any of BYU's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

BYU Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on BYU's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

BYU 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, BYU will face the 69th-ranked schedule this year. The Cougars have eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that tallied nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Sam Houston September 2 1 - Southern Utah September 9 2 - @ Arkansas September 16 3 - @ Kansas September 23 4 - Cincinnati September 29 5 - @ TCU October 14 7 - Texas Tech October 21 8 - @ Texas October 28 9 - @ West Virginia November 4 10 - Iowa State November 11 11 - Oklahoma November 18 12 - @ Oklahoma State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.