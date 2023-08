The Bucknell Bison meet James Madison on September 2, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, see below.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

Bucknell 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ James Madison (FBS) September 2 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ VMI September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Pennsylvania September 23 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Lafayette September 30 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Holy Cross October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Cornell October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Lehigh October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Colgate October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Fordham November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Georgetown November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Marist November 18 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+

Watch college football this season on Fubo!