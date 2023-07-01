A matchup against UNLV on September 2 is what stands out when glancing at the Bryant Bulldogs' college football schedule in 2023. Keep scrolling to find dates and times for every game.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

Bryant 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ UNLV (FBS) September 2 | 4:00 PM ET - MW Network LIU Post September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Brown September 16 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Princeton September 23 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Rhode Island September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports Robert Morris October 14 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Eastern Illinois October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Charleston Southern October 28 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Gardner-Webb November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Lindenwood November 11 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Southeast Missouri State November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

Watch college football this season on Fubo!