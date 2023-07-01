The Atlanta Braves (54-27) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Marlins (48-35) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-1, 1.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (7-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.1 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Charlie Morton vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .261 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.398) and 79 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI over seven innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 20-year-old has a 1.34 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.

Perez is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Perez is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without giving up an earned run intact.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.