How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Explore More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 153 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, collecting 304 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (457 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Morton has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
