Ohio State (+180) and Michigan (+180) are among the favorites to take home the Big Ten title in 2023.

Odds to Win the Big Ten

Team Odds to Win Big Ten Ohio State +180 Michigan +180 Penn State +550 Wisconsin +600 Iowa +1000 Minnesota +3000 Illinois +5000 Nebraska +5000 Maryland +6000 Purdue +10000 Michigan State +15000 Rutgers +20000 Northwestern +25000 Indiana +25000

Big Ten Upcoming Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on FOX

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on FOX Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on Fox Sports 1 Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1 Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Towson Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NBC/Peacock

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NBC/Peacock Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on CBS

