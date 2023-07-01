Arden Key is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans match up with the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Arden Key Injury Status

Key is currently listed as active.

Arden Key 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
27 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Arden Key 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 2 Colts 1.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 8 Broncos 1.0 1.0 2 0 1
Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 0 0 1
Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 14 @Titans 1.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 15 Cowboys 1.5 1.0 3 0 0
Week 16 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Wild Card Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1
Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

