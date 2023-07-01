Amani Hooker is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Amani Hooker Injury Status

Hooker is currently not on the injured list.

Is Hooker your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Amani Hooker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
46 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Hooker and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Titans Players

Ryan Tannehill: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kevin Byard: Stats & Injury News
Denico Autry: Stats & Injury News
Derrick Henry: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
DeAndre Hopkins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Treylon Burks: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Chris Moore: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Arden Key: Stats & Injury News
Jeffery Simmons: Stats & Injury News
Azeez Al-Shaair: Stats & Injury News
Trevon Wesco: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kristian Fulton: Stats & Injury News
Kindle Vildor: Stats & Injury News
Trevis Gipson: Stats & Injury News
Sean Murphy-Bunting: Stats & Injury News
Rashad Weaver: Stats & Injury News
Malik Willis: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Roger McCreary: Stats & Injury News
Luke Gifford: Stats & Injury News
Monty Rice: Stats & Injury News
Teair Tart: Stats & Injury News
Kyle Philips: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Elijah Molden: Stats & Injury News
Chigoziem Okonkwo: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jack Gibbens: Stats & Injury News
Caleb Farley: Stats & Injury News
Naquan Jones: Stats & Injury News
Tre Avery: Stats & Injury News
Julius Chestnut: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Amani Hooker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 1 1
Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 1
Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 7 Colts 0.0 1.0 10 0 0
Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 1
Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.