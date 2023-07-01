While there are several contenders this year, at present the Chiefs are +600 to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the shortest odds in the NFL.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, be sure you've taken a look at the futures betting options across the league.

Super Bowl Championship Odds

Odds to Win
Chiefs +600
Eagles +650
Bills +900
49ers +1000
Bengals +1100
Cowboys +1400
Jets +1800
Ravens +2000
Lions +2200
Jaguars +2500
Dolphins +2500
Chargers +2500
Seahawks +3000
Vikings +3500
Saints +4000
Browns +4000
Broncos +4000
Steelers +5000
Bears +5000
Falcons +6000
Commanders +6500
Packers +6500
Rams +6500
Patriots +6500
Giants +6500
Raiders +6500
Panthers +7000
Buccaneers +8000
Titans +8000
Colts +10000
Texans +20000
Cardinals +20000

