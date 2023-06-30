Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Twins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.585) and total hits (107) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers in his last outings.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 78.8% of his games this season (63 of 80), with at least two hits 32 times (40.0%).
- He has homered in 22.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33 games this season (41.3%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 61.3% of his games this year (49 of 80), with two or more runs 19 times (23.8%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.311
|AVG
|.352
|.397
|OBP
|.419
|.512
|SLG
|.660
|20
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|13
|22
|RBI
|29
|27/24
|K/BB
|20/16
|17
|SB
|19
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
