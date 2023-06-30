Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 54 of 77 games this year (70.1%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 31 games this season (40.3%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.315
|AVG
|.233
|.364
|OBP
|.280
|.517
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/12
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.