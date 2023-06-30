In the Viking International Eastbourne semifinals on Friday, Madison Keys takes on Cori Gauff.

Compared to the underdog Keys (+160), Gauff is the favorite (-210) to advance to the final.

Madison Keys vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Madison Keys vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 67.7% chance to win.

Madison Keys Cori Gauff +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +125 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 44.4% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Madison Keys vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Keys advanced past Petra Martic 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Gauff clinched a victory against No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Keys has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.

On grass, Keys has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.3 games per match while winning 62.3% of games.

Gauff is averaging 20.0 games per match through her 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 55.5% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Gauff has played four matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Gauff and Keys have played three times, and Gauff is 2-1, including a 6-2, 7-5 win for Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 23, 2023, the last time these two squared off.

Gauff has secured five sets against Keys (good for a 71.4% win rate), compared to Keys' two.

Gauff has the upper hand in 66 total games against Keys, claiming 38 of them.

Gauff and Keys have squared off three times, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

