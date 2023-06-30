Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .162 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.229
|AVG
|.276
|.347
|OBP
|.366
|.277
|SLG
|.439
|2
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
