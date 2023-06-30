Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carlson has recorded a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 45), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (26.7%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .253 AVG .242 .340 OBP .304 .410 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/9 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings