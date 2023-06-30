Cardinals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game features the New York Yankees (45-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 30.
The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Yankees Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season St. Louis has won 19 of its 49 games, or 38.8%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 365 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Cubs
|L 9-1
|Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele
|June 25
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Matthew Liberatore vs Marcus Stroman
|June 27
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Framber Valdez
|June 28
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier
|June 29
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France
|June 30
|Yankees
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Luis Severino
|July 1
|Yankees
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Gerrit Cole
|July 2
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
