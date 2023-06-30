The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado head into the first of a three-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 109 total home runs.

St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 13th in runs scored with 365 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' .324 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-best mark in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore (1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

Liberatore is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Liberatore enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.