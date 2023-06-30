Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (53-27) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (48-34) at Truist Park on Friday, June 30, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +150 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.31 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 69 times and won 46, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a 23-6 record (winning 79.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves went 8-1 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (53.7%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won four of seven games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Marlins had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

