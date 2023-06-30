Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .535 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 56 of 80 games this season (70.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Riley has an RBI in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (40 of 80), with two or more runs nine times (11.3%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.238
|.357
|OBP
|.314
|.469
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|24
|38/15
|K/BB
|42/16
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Hoeing gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
