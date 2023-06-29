Willson Contreras and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 36 of 71 games this season (50.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (22.5%).

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 21 games this season (29.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .256 AVG .172 .333 OBP .272 .434 SLG .305 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 32/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings