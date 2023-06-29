Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 39 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has an RBI in 15 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.246
|AVG
|.223
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.392
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|24/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
