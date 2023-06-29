The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -115 -105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered 24 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 11-13 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 78 games with a total.

In eight games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-23 18-23 15-15 18-30 24-34 9-11

