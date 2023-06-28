Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 39 of 74 games this season (52.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (18.9%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Edman has driven in a run in 15 games this year (20.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (12.2%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.252
|AVG
|.223
|.299
|OBP
|.317
|.402
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|23/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
