On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 84 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 35th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (35.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.2% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 47.4% of his games this year (36 of 76), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 40
.284 AVG .282
.407 OBP .344
.485 SLG .479
15 XBH 18
6 HR 7
18 RBI 22
43/26 K/BB 33/16
5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.57 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
