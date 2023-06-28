The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Astros.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .234.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (23.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.9% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 31 .203 AVG .255 .268 OBP .317 .419 SLG .500 6 XBH 13 5 HR 7 10 RBI 15 25/5 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings