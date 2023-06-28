On Wednesday, Nolan Gorman (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (17.4%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (34.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .302 AVG .185 .387 OBP .269 .594 SLG .369 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 30 RBI 17 39/15 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings