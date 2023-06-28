Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .272 with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 52 of 75 games this year (69.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.7%).

He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 75), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has an RBI in 30 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 of 75 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .313 AVG .233 .363 OBP .280 .500 SLG .453 14 XBH 14 6 HR 9 23 RBI 28 29/12 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings