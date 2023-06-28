The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.553 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 231 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .272 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
  • In 63.8% of his 69 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 30
.270 AVG .275
.303 OBP .345
.504 SLG .520
15 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 14
37/7 K/BB 26/11
0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up a 6.86 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
