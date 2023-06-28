Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dylan Carlson -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carlson has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.344
|OBP
|.304
|.418
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|14/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 21, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
