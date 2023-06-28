Dylan Carlson -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Carlson has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carlson has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 20
.253 AVG .242
.344 OBP .304
.418 SLG .387
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
14/9 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Javier (7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 21, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
