Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) will face off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (42-37) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.25 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 14-23 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (37.8% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals went 2-3 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

