Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .216 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 69 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.262
|AVG
|.172
|.338
|OBP
|.272
|.443
|SLG
|.305
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|29/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.