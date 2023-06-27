Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (51 of 74), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.305
|AVG
|.233
|.353
|OBP
|.280
|.489
|SLG
|.453
|13
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|28
|29/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
