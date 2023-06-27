Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday.

Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 354 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.447 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (4-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery -

