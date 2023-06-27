Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will look to out-hit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

St. Louis has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 76 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-22 18-23 15-15 17-29 24-33 8-11

