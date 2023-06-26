The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-6 with two doubles) against the Reds.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 103 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .360 with one homer in his last outings.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 60 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has gone deep in 16 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 40.3% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (59.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .303 AVG .352 .384 OBP .419 .458 SLG .660 17 XBH 23 3 HR 13 18 RBI 29 25/21 K/BB 20/16 16 SB 19

Twins Pitching Rankings