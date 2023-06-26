When the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and Minnesota Twins (40-39) meet in the series opener at Truist Park on Monday, June 26, Spencer Strider will get the ball for the Braves, while the Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+180). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Braves vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (8-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Braves' matchup against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 43, or 65.2%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Twins this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Twins are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.