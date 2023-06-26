The Atlanta Braves will look to Matt Olson for continued offensive production when they take the field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 139 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .485 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (428 total, 5.6 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

Strider is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Strider will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Mike Soroka Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.