The WNBA lineup today, which includes the Washington Mystics squaring off against the New York Liberty as one of three matchups, is sure to please.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty host the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 8-3

8-3 WAS Record: 8-4

8-4 NYL Stats: 87.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (fifth)

87.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (fifth) WAS Stats: 76.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 72.5 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.2 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 NYL Odds to Win: -332

-332 WAS Odds to Win: +256

+256 Total: 161.5 points

The Connecticut Sun host the Chicago Sky

The Sky look to pull off a road win at the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 11-3

11-3 CHI Record: 5-8

5-8 CON Stats: 83.2 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 77.9 Opp. PPG (third)

83.2 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 77.9 Opp. PPG (third) CHI Stats: 77.7 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 7.6 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 7.6 APG) CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 CON Odds to Win: -235

-235 CHI Odds to Win: +187

+187 Total: 158.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks face the Dallas Wings

The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Sparks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 6-7

6-7 DAL Record: 6-7

6-7 LAS Stats: 78.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)

78.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (fourth) DAL Stats: 84.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 DAL Odds to Win: -151

-151 LAS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 160.5 points

