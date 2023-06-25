Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (batting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks while batting .270.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Albies enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with two homers.
- In 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (22.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (40.8%), including eight multi-run games (10.5%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.245
|AVG
|.296
|.303
|OBP
|.342
|.437
|SLG
|.585
|12
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|27
|27/12
|K/BB
|20/9
|1
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Stoudt gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
