Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Astros on June 25, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (4-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- Gonsolin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|5.2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 96 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .319/.399/.548 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .257/.353/.503 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .249/.344/.410 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has put up 74 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .275/.355/.442 so far this year.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
