Carlos Alcaraz begins Wimbledon off the back of winning cinch Championships, knocking off Alex de Minaur in the final. Alcaraz's opening match is against Jeremy Chardy (in the round of 128). Alcaraz currently has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Alcaraz at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz's Next Match

In his opening match at Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Alcaraz will play Chardy.

Alcaraz is listed at -10000 to win his next match against Chardy. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +200

Wimbledon odds to win: +350

Want to bet on Alcaraz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Alcaraz Stats

Alcaraz won his last match, 6-4, 6-4 over de Minaur in the finals of cinch Championships on June 25, 2023.

Alcaraz has won six of his 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 62-12.

Alcaraz is 6-1 on grass over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

Through 74 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.2 games per match. He won 58.8% of them.

In his seven matches on a grass surface over the past year, Alcaraz has averaged 24.9 games.

Alcaraz has won 34.9% of his return games and 83% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Alcaraz has won 88.4% of his games on serve and 26.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.