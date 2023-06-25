The Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium on Sunday at 10:10 AM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nico Hoerner, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 83 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .287/.378/.491 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI (78 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .272/.319/.477 on the season.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (9-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.28 ERA ranks third, 1.024 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Liberatore's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 80 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .283/.331/.399 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, two triples, a home run and five RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has recorded 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.386/.430 on the year.

Happ has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.