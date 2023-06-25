Nico Hoerner and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 10:10 AM ET, at London Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 347 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole

