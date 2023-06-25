Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (37-38) and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) clashing at London Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 AM ET on June 25.

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (9-4) for the Cubs and Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (347 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule