You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jonathan India and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (6-6) for his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Morton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (101 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.

He's slashing .328/.403/.558 on the season.

Acuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has recorded 79 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.322/.509 on the season.

Albies takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 at Reds Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

India has 77 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .261/.348/.420 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has recorded 74 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.357/.473 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.