The Atlanta Braves versus Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Eddie Rosario and Jonathan India.

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The total is 11.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 42-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Atlanta has a 23-9 record (winning 71.9% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Atlanta has played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-30-3).

The Braves have put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 25-12 17-9 32-18 36-22 13-5

